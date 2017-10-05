Purple FTW! Podcast: All Hail Latavius Caesar feat. Joe Duffy & Josh Pelto (ep. 429)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson October 5, 2017 11:08 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings resume practice today as they look to take care of business and secure an intra-division road win Monday Night versus the Chicago Bears. To get some betting insights on the game, we brought in our friend Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) to handicap the game (both with or without Sam Bradford) and explain the gambling impact of losing a talent like Dalvin Cook. Later in the show, Vikes Over Beers is in full effect as Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and I sit down over a few of Minnesota’s finest craft brews and complain about the Vikings (and the Twins).

All that and more “That’s 2015 Pro Bowler Latavius Murray to You” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

