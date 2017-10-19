LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Climbing The Mountain feat. Darren Wolfson + Eric Eager (ep. 438)

By Andy Carlson October 19, 2017 6:00 am

The NFC North is wide open. Do the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have the fortitude to ascend to the summit and plant their flag? Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast stops in for his weekly spot to discuss just that. Later on in the show, friend of the program Dr. Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager) chimes in with some Vikings takes and grades from the good people at Pro Football Focus.

All that and more “Do You Even Lift, Mountain Bro?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

