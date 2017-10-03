Purple FTW! Podcast: Don’t Panic feat. BJ Reidell (ep. 427)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson October 3, 2017

It’s not time to panic, right? RIGHT?! Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans should be used to non-contact left knee injuries to their star players. What’s one more? To assess the carnage and look ahead to Chicago, we brought in BJ Reidell (@RobertReidell) of Vikings Territory and the About The Labor Podcast. We recapped the game, talked about the return of his boy Michael Floyd, and even did a guest round of Tell The Truth Tuesday.

All that and more “Be Good, Michael Floyd” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

