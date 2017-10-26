LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Oooooooo Vikewolves of London feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 442)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Hot Twickenham & Cheese feat. Josh Pelto + Darren Wolfson (ep. 443)

By Andy Carlson October 26, 2017 10:53 am

We’re running out of London/UK references this week as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are over yonder to to put the bang thing on the Cleveland Browns. But Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) is here for his weekly SCOOP on the Vikes, Teddy Bridgewater, and the latest on injuries to Michael Floyd, Riley Reiff, Stefon Diggs, and Sharrif Floyd. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) returns after a week hiatus to profuse some Purple Positivity and recap witnessing the Vikings dismiss the Green Bay Packers at Historic US Bank Stadium.

All that and more “Bangers & Mash is a great nickname for the Zimmer Hellfire Defense” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Case Keenum Cleveland Browns Darren Wolfson Everson Griffen Harrison Smith Josh Pelto KSTP laquon treadwell Linval Joseph Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast REMAX Preferred Teddy Bridgewater The Scoop Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Oooooooo Vikewolves of London feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 442)