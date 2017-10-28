Purple FTW! Podcast: Interview with Vikings Fan Kevin Sorbo (ep. 445)

Hercules is a Vikings Fan, y’all. Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, Andromeda, God’s Not Dead) joins the program to talk about his favorite team, his latest movie “Let There Be Light“, a revelation about the 1998 Vikings from John Elway, and what the Vikes winning a Super Bowl in his home city would mean to him.

All that and more "Hercules was an Edge Rusher" chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

