Purple FTW! Podcast: Interview with Vikings Fan Kevin Sorbo (ep. 445)

By Andy Carlson October 28, 2017 8:30 am

Hercules is a Vikings Fan, y’all. Kevin Sorbo (Hercules, Andromeda, God’s Not Dead) joins the program to talk about his favorite team, his latest movie “Let There Be Light“, a revelation about the 1998 Vikings from John Elway, and what the Vikes winning a Super Bowl in his home city would mean to him.

All that and more “Hercules was an Edge Rusher” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

