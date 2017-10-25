Purple FTW! Podcast: Oooooooo Vikewolves of London feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 442)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are over now over in London to try to head into the bye 6-2. To help us make some blood sausage level analysis, we brought back Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) of Climbing the Podcast (and Climbing the Big Board) to talk some Vikings, preview the Browns game, show his guy Laquon Treadwell some love, hype up Teddy Bridgewater’s return, and look ahead and try to not get too excited about the 2017 season. Because after all: Vikings.

All that and more “Shepherd’s Pie is Awesome” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

