Purple FTW! Podcast: Please Be Good, Michael Floyd feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 428)

By Andy Carlson October 4, 2017 6:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are in need of yet another offensive identity change with rookie phenom Dalvin Cook done for the season. Luckily native son and decent NFL wide receiver Michael Floyd is off suspension and free to fully rejoin the team. What does he bring to the table? I think Floyd could help shift the Vikings to a vertical passing-first offense by the end of the season. I’ll explain my logic. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast phones in for his weekly segment talking Dalvin Cook injury, Latavius Murray ankle, Sam Bradford’s knee, and the latest on Teddy Bridgewater.

All that and more “Vertical Passing Game FTW” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

