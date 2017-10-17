LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: The Ted Knight Rises feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 436)

By Andy Carlson October 17, 2017 6:00 am

Teddy Dave Bridgewater has been medically cleared to return to practice and will do so Wednesday as the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings prepare for the Baltimore Ravens. We Tell The Truth Tuesday and drop some honest bombs about Riley Reiff, Harrison Smith, and the aforementioned Numero Cinco. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) stops by for his weekly spot to talk about his amazing Teddy piece, the upcoming Ravens, how the Green Bay Packers will fare without Aaron Rodgers, plus more.

All that and more “Teddy B… In The Red Jersey…” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

