Purple FTW! Podcast: Vike-Vike-Grey Vike feat. Manny Hill & Ivory Hecker (ep. 432)

Random controversy always seems to follow the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings as the Purple accidentally caused a civil war over “Duck-Duck-Grey Duck” and “Duck-Duck-Goose” as Kyle Rudolph and company’s touchdown celebration further divided an already schism’d nation. To help heal said fracture and talk some Vikes, we brought in friend of the show Manny Hill (@MannyHill84). Manny and I talked about Sam Bradford’s injury, the value of a guy like Case Keenum, if it’s Teddy Time soon, and looked ahead to the Green Bay Packers rolling into Historic US Bank Stadium. Later on I’m joined by Packers apologist Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker), formerly of KARE11, to talk about her new gig for FOX26 in Houston and even make a friendly wager on the game.

All that and more “Jordy Scurred” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

