Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikes Runner 2017 feat. Alex Gelhar, Josh Pelto & Darren Wolfson (ep. 433)

By Andy Carlson October 12, 2017 6:15 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to make a statement and plant their flag firmly toward the front of the NFC North race as the Green Bay Packers timidly tip-toe into Historic US Bank Stadium on Sunday. To help us look ahead to the showdown, we brought in friend of the program Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) of NFL.com Fantasy to give us the 411 on his Packers squadron. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) swings by for another Vikes Over Beers as we plot how the Vikings can stay in the hunt until Teddy Bridgewater is ready to roll. And we close it out with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) with the latest Purple SCOOPS.

All that and more “Wish We Had a Replicant of Dalvin Cook” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

