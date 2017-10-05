Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Preview feat. Julie DiCaro & @JReidDraftScout (ep. 430)

Bear hunting season! To help us preview the Chicago Bears angle of the game, we brought in friend of the program Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) of 670 The Score to explain the hype around Mitchell Jerome Trubisky and how she thinks he’ll fare in his NFL debut against the Zimmer Hellfire Defense. Plus @JReidDraftScout of Vikings Territory makes his weekly stop to discuss Sam Bradford gimpy knee, how the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings will try to replace Dalvin Cook, and an advanced scouting report on fellow North Carolina small school alum Tarik Cohen.

