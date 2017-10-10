Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap: Case The Closer (ep. 431)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson October 10, 2017 6:23 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings gutted out a much need win Monday Night in Chicago 20-17, spoiling the rookie debut of the latest Bears savior Mitchell Jerome Trubisky. Starting quarterback Sam Bradford returned, was clearly not healthy or ready, but Case Keenum sprinted in from the bullpen and saved the day with some help from Jerick McKinnon, Adam Thielen, and of course the Zimmer Hellfire Defense.

Today’s Talkers Include
• Case Keenum. The Closer.
• Sam Bradford is NOT Healthy
• Replacing Dalvin Cook So Far
• WR3
• Pat Elflein Assessment
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense vs Mitch Trubisky
• Adam Thielen Stepped Up
• Harrison Smith Appreciation Thread
• Odds N’ Ends
• Looking Ahead

All that and more “Welcome to Thunderdome, Mitch” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
