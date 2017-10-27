LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Hot Twickenham & Cheese feat. Josh Pelto + Darren Wolfson (ep. 443)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Browns Preview feat. Jeff Lloyd + Peter Carline + Offshore Insiders (ep. 444)

By Andy Carlson October 27, 2017 8:49 am

Dilly Dilly! The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are ready to parry with the Cleveland Browns Sunday morning at Historic Twickerham Stadium. To preview the game, we have friend of the show Jeff Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) of Locked on Browns to sell me on how the 0-7 Lakesiders will give the Vikes a game. Also checking in from across the pond is our London Correspondent Peter Carline (@PeterCarline) of The Daily Mail to give us a perspective as a Vikings fan covering the week for the British media. Plus of course Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) to continue our impressive streak of picking games for entertainment purposes only.

All that and more “Vikes Gonna Put the Browns in the London Underground” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Case Keenum Cleveland Browns Everson Griffen Harrison Smith Jeff Lloyd Joe Duffy Linval Joseph Locked on Browns Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Offshore Insiders Peter Carline Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Hot Twickenham & Cheese feat. Josh Pelto + Darren Wolfson (ep. 443)