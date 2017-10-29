Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Browns Recap: Sloppy As Beans for Breakfast (ep. 446)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings escaped London with a sloppy 33-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium. The game looked to be in serious jeopardy early on, and the Vikes even spotted the Browns their first halftime lead of the season, but Mike Zimmer’s crew rallied and put away the upstart Lakesiders with a strong 2nd half performance in front of London crowd that was elated to finally watch a competitive football game this season.

Today’s Talkers Include

• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense Burned Itself for a While

• Diggs + Thielen = Reunited

• Riding the Hot Hand at Running Back

• Banged Up Offensive Line Held Together

• Case Keenum was AIGHT

• Get the Tight Ends More Involved

• Mike Priefer Was Napping

• Mike Zimmer…

• Odds N Ends

• Looking Ahead to the Bye Week

All that and more “We Forgot to Make any 007 Reference This Week” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

