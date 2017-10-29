LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Browns Recap: Sloppy As Beans for Breakfast (ep. 446)

By Andy Carlson October 29, 2017

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings escaped London with a sloppy 33-16 win over the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium. The game looked to be in serious jeopardy early on, and the Vikes even spotted the Browns their first halftime lead of the season, but Mike Zimmer’s crew rallied and put away the upstart Lakesiders with a strong 2nd half performance in front of London crowd that was elated to finally watch a competitive football game this season.

Today’s Talkers Include
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense Burned Itself for a While
• Diggs + Thielen = Reunited
• Riding the Hot Hand at Running Back
• Banged Up Offensive Line Held Together
• Case Keenum was AIGHT
• Get the Tight Ends More Involved
• Mike Priefer Was Napping
• Mike Zimmer…
• Odds N Ends
• Looking Ahead to the Bye Week

All that and more “We Forgot to Make any 007 Reference This Week” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

