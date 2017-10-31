LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Bye Week Bloviating feat. Dave Berggren (ep. 447)

By Andy Carlson October 31, 2017 12:41 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings dive into the bye feeling good at 6-2. The NFC North is there to be taken, the 2nd half schedule tough but not overwhelming, and the NFC playoff picture looks favorable. Why does it feel weird to feel good? To talk Vikes and explain feelings, we had in Dave Berggren (@DaveBerggren), former journo and known Twitter commodity. We talked about recalibrating expectations around this 2017 team, the potential return of Teddy Bridgewater, and what needs to happen for this squad to make a Super Bowl run. Plus Tell The Truth Tuesday!

All that and more “No N*SYNC References This Week” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
