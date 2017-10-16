Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Into the Great Wide Open (ep. 435)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings picked up a statement win Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium 23-10 over the bitter rival Green Bay Packers. The game was essentially decided after Aaron Rodgers went down early in the game with a broken collarbone, but the Vikings are not the team to complain to about injuries to starting quarterbacks….. The NFC North is suddenly wide open. Like Laquon Treadwell was all day on Sunday.

Today’s Talkers Include:

• An Opportunity…

• #FeedMcKinnon

• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is All-Time Great

• Case Keenum Case Keenum’d

• Welcome to the Game, Laquon Treadwell!

• Adam Thielen Appreciation

• Harrison Smith is Playing at an All-Pro Level

• Zimmer’s Clock Management

• Odds & Ends

• Looking Ahead: Teddy Time

All that and more “Into The Great Wide Open” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

