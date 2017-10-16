LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikes Runner 2017 feat. Alex Gelhar, Josh Pelto & Darren Wolfson (ep. 433)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap – Into the Great Wide Open (ep. 435)

By Andy Carlson October 16, 2017 6:00 am

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap - Into the Great Wide Open (ep. 435)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings picked up a statement win Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium 23-10 over the bitter rival Green Bay Packers. The game was essentially decided after Aaron Rodgers went down early in the game with a broken collarbone, but the Vikings are not the team to complain to about injuries to starting quarterbacks….. The NFC North is suddenly wide open. Like Laquon Treadwell was all day on Sunday.

Today’s Talkers Include:
• An Opportunity…
• #FeedMcKinnon
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is All-Time Great
• Case Keenum Case Keenum’d
• Welcome to the Game, Laquon Treadwell!
• Adam Thielen Appreciation
• Harrison Smith is Playing at an All-Pro Level
• Zimmer’s Clock Management
• Odds & Ends
• Looking Ahead: Teddy Time

All that and more “Into The Great Wide Open” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Aaron Rodgers Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Case Keenum Green Bay Packers Harrison Smith Jerick McKinnon Kyle Rudolph laquon treadwell Latavius Murray Michael Floyd Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFC North Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Sam Bradford Stefon Diggs Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikes Runner 2017 feat. Alex Gelhar, Josh Pelto & Darren Wolfson (ep. 433)