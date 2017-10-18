LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: The Ted Knight Rises feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 436)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Raiding Party feat. Daniel House (ep. 437)

By Andy Carlson October 18, 2017 9:30 am

Optimism is a weird feeling, isn’t it? The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are in first place, the offensive line isn’t a sieve, the Zimmer Hellfire Defense is playing at a Top-5 level, and Teddy Dave Bridgewater is set to return to practice today. I’m not comfortable with this level of good vibes. To help comfort me, I brought in 1500 ESPN Boss Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) to discuss the current Vikings outlook, preview the Baltimore Ravens (The Chester Taylor Bowl), and if we can bury the Green Bay Packers (spoiler: no).

All that and more “Load The Boats” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Aaron Rodgers Andy Carlson Baltimore Ravens Case Keenum Daniel House Green Bay Packers Harrison Smith Jerick McKinnon laquon treadwell Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Riley Reiff Sam Bradford Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Corner Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: The Ted Knight Rises feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 436)