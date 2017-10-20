Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Ravens Preview feat. Ron Johnson + Joe Duffy (ep. 439)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to get on the winning side of the AFC North ledger as the Baltimore Ravens descend on Historic US Bank Stadium (watch out for the glass). To help us preview the Purple Bowl, we brought in friend of the program Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) of Vikings Gameday to get some insight on the Ravens (his former flock) and how the Vikings matchup across the Also let’s make some money this weekend with Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) and we revisit Episode 0001 of Purple FTW, born via the last time we played the Ravens…

All that and more “The Mike Wallace Bowl” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

