Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Ravens Recap – Ugly Still Counts (ep. 440)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings moved to 5-2 on the season with a solid, never in doubt showing against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. The Zimmer Hellfire Defense and running game led the way as the injury ravaged Vikings held the injury ravaged Ravens at bay. Let’s recap the game for the “Game Up + The Tie Breaker Over the Packers” NFC North Division leaders.

Today’s Talkers Include

• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is Legit

• The Mandatory Weekly Quarterback Referendum

• Latavius Murray Appreciation

• Adam Thielen is Great, But…..

• Anthony Barr is Playing at an All-Pro Level

• Jarius Wright Impressed

• Kobra Kai Forbath

• Start Danny Isidora

• Odds ‘N Ends

• Looking Ahead to Cleveland

All that and more “On to London” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN