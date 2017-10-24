Purple FTW! Podcast: You’re Either Barr or You’re Not feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 441)

Anthony Barr has been laying down the law this season for the Zimmer Hellfire Defense. We’re honest about his impact on the team in Tell The Truth Tuesday, as well as truth bombs about the Vikings’ playoff expectations and the 2017 outlook for the rival Green Bay Packers. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) makes his weekly appearance to recap the Baltimore Ravens game, look ahead to the Cleveland Browns in London, and point out studs and duds.

All that and more “”S.W.A.T.” (2003) was a good movie” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

