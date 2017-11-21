Purple FTW! Podcast: Forty-Six for Sixty feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 461)

Thanksgiving week is here and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are preparing to reap revenge on the Detroit Lions Thursday Morning at Ford Field. To help us preview the game and talk Purple is Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout). We chatted Case Keenum, who the 2018 quarterback will be, the awesomeness of Adam Thielen, and I went on about Barry Switzer (for some reason). Plus Darren “Doogie” Woflson (@DWolfsonKSTP) stops by for his weekly spot with the latest low down on the Vikes.

All that and more “Keenum is Joe Kapp-ish” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

