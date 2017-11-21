Purple FTW! Podcast: Forty-Six for Sixty feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 461)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson November 21, 2017 9:28 am

Thanksgiving week is here and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are preparing to reap revenge on the Detroit Lions Thursday Morning at Ford Field. To help us preview the game and talk Purple is Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout). We chatted Case Keenum, who the 2018 quarterback will be, the awesomeness of Adam Thielen, and I went on about Barry Switzer (for some reason). Plus Darren “Doogie” Woflson (@DWolfsonKSTP) stops by for his weekly spot with the latest low down on the Vikes.

All that and more “Keenum is Joe Kapp-ish” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

