LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Why The Vikings Defensive Line is Elite feat. Dan Hatman (ep. 449)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Friday Football Funsies feat. @JReidDraftScout + Offshore Insiders (ep. 450)

By Andy Carlson November 3, 2017 6:00 am

At the halfway point of the season, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are in the catbird’s seat of controlling their destiny with a 6-2 record, a Top-5 defensive unit, and a 2nd half of the schedule laden with potential NFC playoff competitors. To help us talk through the Friday bye week blues, we have our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) to break down some film and weigh in on the upcoming quarterback decision to be made between Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater. Plus Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) stops by to talk about some Vikings futures bets.

All that and more “+1300 to win the Super Bowl? In.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Case Keenum Joe Duffy Jordan Reid JReidDraftScout Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Offshore Insiders Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Why The Vikings Defensive Line is Elite feat. Dan Hatman (ep. 449)