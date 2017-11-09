Purple FTW! Podcast: Game On feat. Darren Wolfson + Josh Pelto + Sota Stick Co (ep. 453)

We’ve got a show jam packed with MORE than 280 characters. Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and the Sota Stick Co crew join me at Blue Door for Vikes Over Beers to discuss the return of Teddy Bridgewater, the latest upcoming gear from Sota Stick, and how the rest of 2017 with shake out for the 6-2 Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop stops by for his weekly spot talking Teddy, Sam Bradford’s injury and future, and some love for the Wilfs.

All that and more “FREE WILLIE BEAVERS” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

