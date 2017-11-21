Purple FTW! Podcast: Interview with Adam Carolla (ep. 462)

Podcasting pioneer and Rams apologist Adam Carolla stopped by the show to talk about his squadron falling to the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings, how Los Angeles is (re)embracing the Rams, critiques on the Vikings helmets, some choice thoughts on Anthony Barr’s hit on Aaron Rodgers, and his latest documentary project on racing legend Willie T. Ribs.

