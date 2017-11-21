LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Interview with Adam Carolla (ep. 462)

By Andy Carlson November 21, 2017 1:25 pm

Podcasting pioneer and Rams apologist Adam Carolla stopped by the show to talk about his squadron falling to the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings, how Los Angeles is (re)embracing the Rams, critiques on the Vikings helmets, some choice thoughts on Anthony Barr’s hit on Aaron Rodgers, and his latest documentary project on racing legend Willie T. Ribs.

All that and more “Get It On” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
