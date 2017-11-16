Purple FTW! Podcast: Riding With Keenum feat. Darren Wolfson + Josh Pelto (ep. 458)

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is rolling with Case Keenum at quarterback as the Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim roll into Historic US Bank Stadium. We discussed the decision and the upcoming matchup with my guys Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) during Vikes Over Beers. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) calls in for his weekly spot to drop the latest inside scoops on the Vikings.

