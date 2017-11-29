Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Free For All feat. BJ Reidell + Panda (ep. 466)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson November 29, 2017 3:00 am

Case Jerome Keenum has gotten markedly better since the bye and is now ACTUALLY the #HotHand for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. To make sure, we brought in resident sadomasochist BJ Reidell (@RobertReidell) who reviewed every single Keenum throw this year. Plus the omnipresent Panda (@PandaVike22) of the Vikings World Order joined as the three of us had a fun, free-flowing, cathartic Vikings chat over beers.

All that and more “Exponentially Better” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

