Purple FTW! Podcast: #RelationshipGoals + Tell The Truth Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 456)

By Andy Carlson November 14, 2017 7:00 am

Still basking in the afterglow of an impressive 38-30 win on the road in suburban Maryland, we have a 5-pack of unassailable truths about the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings on today’s Tell The Truth Tuesday. Honesty surrounding the quarterback decision, Everson Griffen’s importance, and why Sunday’s game versus the Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim is a de facto playoff game. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) makes his weekly stop to talk about Case Keenum/Teddy Bridgewater, Adam Thielen, and how the Purple stack up in the NFC.

All that and more “Pat Shumur Browns Coach 2.0” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

