Purple FTW! Podcast: Tell The Truth Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 451)

By Andy Carlson November 7, 2017 12:42 pm

Tan and rested off the bye, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to continue to impress during the 2nd half of the season. Adding to the intrigue is the impending return of potential future franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. We hash out some honesty with the return of 5 on Tell The Truth Tuesday, plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) swings by for his weekly spot talking about the NFC playoff picture, the Vikes traveling to Washington, and of course Teddy Time.

All that and more “The King. Has Returned.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

