Purple FTW! Podcast: Tell The Truth Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 451)

Tan and rested off the bye, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to continue to impress during the 2nd half of the season. Adding to the intrigue is the impending return of potential future franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. We hash out some honesty with the return of 5 on Tell The Truth Tuesday, plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) swings by for his weekly spot talking about the NFC playoff picture, the Vikes traveling to Washington, and of course Teddy Time.

All that and more “The King. Has Returned.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

