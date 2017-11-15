Purple FTW! Podcast: The Vikings School Rules feat. Sean Jensen (ep. 457)

Happy to welcome in the great Sean Jensen (@seankjensen) to the show to talk about his omnipresent journalistic life in the Twin Cities and the NFC North, how the 2017 Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are stacking up, his thoughts on the impending Case Keenum-or-Teddy Bridgewater decision, his hit book series The Middle School Rules, and the trick to eating MASSIVE amounts of chicken wings.

All that and more “All. The. Wings.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

