LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: #RelationshipGoals + Tell The Truth Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 456)

Purple FTW! Podcast: The Vikings School Rules feat. Sean Jensen (ep. 457)

By Andy Carlson November 15, 2017 9:16 am

Happy to welcome in the great Sean Jensen (@seankjensen) to the show to talk about his omnipresent journalistic life in the Twin Cities and the NFC North, how the 2017 Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are stacking up, his thoughts on the impending Case Keenum-or-Teddy Bridgewater decision, his hit book series The Middle School Rulesand the trick to eating MASSIVE amounts of chicken wings.

All that and more “All. The. Wings.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Case Keenum Everson Griffen LA Rams Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Sean Jensen Teddy Bridgewater The Middle School Rules Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: #RelationshipGoals + Tell The Truth Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 456)