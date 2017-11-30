LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikefinity Wars feat Darren Wolfson and Josh Pelto (ep. 467)

By Andy Carlson November 30, 2017 9:40 am

The defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons are heating up at the right time as Sunday’s road test will be the most challenging game for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings so far this season. To help us get prepped for the game is Darren “Doogie” Wolfosn (@DWolfsonKSTP) making his weekly stop with a bounty of inside Vikings scoops. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) returns for another edition of Vikes Over Beers to talk about the Purple over a few cold ones.

All that and more “Case Keenum’s Got Infinity Stones” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

