Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Awards Tell The Truth + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 465)

By Andy Carlson November 28, 2017 6:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are in the midst of a mini-bye as they prepare for the stretch run and try to snatch the 1-seed away from the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC. We’re spitting some some cold hard honesty on today’s Tell the Truth revolving around end of year NFL honors (yes yes yes, one game at a time, blah blah blah). Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) stops by for his weekly spot to talk about his trip to Detroit for the game, look ahead to the tough road matchup in Atlanta, and discuss which Vikings should be voted into the Pro Bowl.

All that and more “Lots of Room in the Trophy Case” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

