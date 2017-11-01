LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Bye Week Bloviating feat. Dave Berggren (ep. 447)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Bye The Numbers + The Scoop feat. Darren Woflson (ep. 448)

By Andy Carlson November 1, 2017 6:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ bye week rolls along and the break allows us to debut THE NUMEROLOGY PODCAST: Vikings Bye The Numbers. We take a dive into a few key stats and figures about the Vikes at the midway point of the season and try to find some meaning behind them. Spoiler: Not Really. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson makes his weekly stop to talk about the trade deadline, playoff outlook, and injuries.

All that and more “2 + 2 = Super Bowl, Homeboy” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Case Keenum Darren Wolfson KSTP Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Numerology Podcast Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Teddy Bridgewater The Scoop Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Bye Week Bloviating feat. Dave Berggren (ep. 447)