LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Tell The Truth Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 451)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Fantasy and Fantasy Vikings feat. Scott Fish (ep. 452)

By Andy Carlson November 8, 2017 6:32 am

At the midway point of the season, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are setting up for a fantasy run in 2017. But will it end up as a nightmare? Like most of Andy’s stupid fantasy teams? To dive in, we brought in friend of the show Scott Fish (@ScottFish24) of Fanball to talk about the rebirth of the site, answer some fantasy football questions (mainly react to my whining), and pontificate about the Vikings in both fantasy and real world terms.

All that and more “David Morgan is carrying my Points Per Block league” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Case Keenum Fanball Fantasy Football Jerick McKinnon Latavius Murray Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Scott Fish Stefon Diggs Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Tell The Truth Tuesday feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 451)