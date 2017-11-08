Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Fantasy and Fantasy Vikings feat. Scott Fish (ep. 452)

At the midway point of the season, the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are setting up for a fantasy run in 2017. But will it end up as a nightmare? Like most of Andy’s stupid fantasy teams? To dive in, we brought in friend of the show Scott Fish (@ScottFish24) of Fanball to talk about the rebirth of the site, answer some fantasy football questions (mainly react to my whining), and pontificate about the Vikings in both fantasy and real world terms.

All that and more “David Morgan is carrying my Points Per Block league” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Download the Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN