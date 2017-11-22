Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview: Big Ones feat. Michael Grey (ep. 463)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings roll into the Motor City Thursday morning for the NFC North Title Game aka everyone’s pre-Thanksgiving feast football viewing pleasure. To preview the tilt, we brought in friend of the show and lifelong Lions apologist Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey) to have a “no, my team will lose in terrible fashion”-off. Plus we have a special Five Things focusing on Matthew Stafford, Mike Zimmer, the Vikings running the dang ball, and playing my dumb Twitter Thanksgiving Game.

All that and more “Case Needs a Wheelbarrow” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN