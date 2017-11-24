LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview: Big Ones feat. Michael Grey (ep. 463)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Recap – We the Gravy of the NFC North (ep. 464)

By Andy Carlson November 24, 2017 9:48 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings all but wrapped up the NFC North with an impressive 30-23 over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Case Keenum feasted on the Lions secondary and the Zimmer Hellfire Defense brought the desert late to push the Vikes to their 7th straight win. Enjoy the dulcet tones of our uneducated football takes as you sift through Thanksgiving leftovers.

Today’s Talkers Include
• Case Keenum is QB1
• Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon – Dynamic Duo
• Some Kyle Rudolph Love
• Xavier Rhodes. Bruh.
• The Officiating Was Attrocious
• Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are the Best WR Duo in the NFL
• Everson Griffen is Actually Sack Daddy
• Get it Together Mike Priefer
• Odds & Ends
• On to Atlanta

All that and more “Anytime. Anywhere. Anybody.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Case Keenum Detroit Lions Everson Griffen Jerick McKinnon Kyle Rudolph Latavius Murray Matthew Stafford Miek Priefer Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFC North Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Super Bowl Teddy Bridgewater Thanksgiving Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory Xavier Rhodes
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Preview: Big Ones feat. Michael Grey (ep. 463)