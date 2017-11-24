Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Lions Recap – We the Gravy of the NFC North (ep. 464)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings all but wrapped up the NFC North with an impressive 30-23 over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Case Keenum feasted on the Lions secondary and the Zimmer Hellfire Defense brought the desert late to push the Vikes to their 7th straight win. Enjoy the dulcet tones of our uneducated football takes as you sift through Thanksgiving leftovers.

Today’s Talkers Include

• Case Keenum is QB1

• Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon – Dynamic Duo

• Some Kyle Rudolph Love

• Xavier Rhodes. Bruh.

• The Officiating Was Attrocious

• Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are the Best WR Duo in the NFL

• Everson Griffen is Actually Sack Daddy

• Get it Together Mike Priefer

• Odds & Ends

• On to Atlanta

All that and more “Anytime. Anywhere. Anybody.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN