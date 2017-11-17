LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Rams Preview feat. Cameron DaSilva + Offshore Insiders (ep. 459)

By Andy Carlson November 17, 2017 6:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings get their first real rest of the season Sunday as the also 7-2 Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim (and their teenage head coach) butt heads with the Purple at Historic US Bank Stadium. To shed light on the opposition, we brought in Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) of USA Today’s Rams Wire to talk about the culture change under Sean McVay, what impressive him about the Purple, and how the City of Angels is re-embracing the Rams. Plus with some premium picks is our man Joe Duffy of @Offshoreinsider to help put a couple nickels in your pocket.

All that and more “JOHN SULLIVAN REVENGE GAME NARRATIVE” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
