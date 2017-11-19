The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings put the NFL on notice Sunday in a convincing 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams of Anaheim. Zimmer’s crew answered the call, after the NFL’s #1 scoring offense marched 75-yards for a touchdown on the first drive. with an impressive performance that cemented the Vikings’ position as one of the best teams in the league. We recap this heavyweight tangle as the Vikings have a short week to prepare for the de facto NFC North Championship Game on Thanksgiving versus the Lions.

Today’s Talkers Include

• That was a Statement Win

• Case Keenum Brought the Wood

• Adam Thielen is Not Human

• The Cornerback Shuffle

• Latavius Murray BOOM Game

• Anthony Harris Love

• So….. Kai Forbath

• The Offense Line Moved People

• Odds N’ Ends

• On to Detroit

All that and more “A Lot to be Thankful For” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

