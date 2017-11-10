LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Washington Preview feat. Sung Min Kim + Offshore Insiders (ep. 454)

By Andy Carlson November 10, 2017 9:51 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings retake the field Sunday against upstart Washington somewhere in suburban Maryland. The Vikes are 6-2, but Jay Gruden’s squad is coming of an emotional win in Seattle and are fighting to stay afloat in the tight NFC playoff race. To help us preview the game, we brought in friend of the show/Washington fan Sung Min Kim (@Sung_MinKim) of the Sporting News to talk about Kirk Cousins and crew. Plus Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) makes his weekly stop to talk about the NFC North lines and his favorite bet of the weekend.

All that and more “MIN (-1) is FREE MONEY” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Topics:
