LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Washington Preview feat. Sung Min Kim + Offshore Insiders (ep. 454)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Washington Recap: Ragnarok (ep. 455)

By Andy Carlson November 13, 2017 9:22 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offense came alive Sunday in suburban Maryland as the Purple went out and got a statement win on the road against Washington. We saw the best and worst of Case Keenum as the Houston Cougar threw for four straight touchdowns before chasing it with two terrible interceptions to DJ Swearinger. The Zimmer Hellfire Defense staved off a late charge by Washington to close out an entertaining afternoon of football on the Potomac.

Today’s Talkers Include
• Shurmur’s Offense Came Alive!
• The Mandatory Quarterback Talking Point
• The Mandatory Thielen-Diggs Talking Point
• Defense Sorely Missed Everson Griffen
• The Offensive Line was NASTY
• Kendricks-Barr is Becoming One of the Best Linebacker Duos
• Some Brian Robison Love
• The Sweet & Sour of Mackensie Alexander
• Odds N Ends
• Coming Up

All that and more “7-2 Offsuit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Case Keenum Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory Washington
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Washington Preview feat. Sung Min Kim + Offshore Insiders (ep. 454)