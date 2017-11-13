Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Washington Recap: Ragnarok (ep. 455)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offense came alive Sunday in suburban Maryland as the Purple went out and got a statement win on the road against Washington. We saw the best and worst of Case Keenum as the Houston Cougar threw for four straight touchdowns before chasing it with two terrible interceptions to DJ Swearinger. The Zimmer Hellfire Defense staved off a late charge by Washington to close out an entertaining afternoon of football on the Potomac.

Today’s Talkers Include

• Shurmur’s Offense Came Alive!

• The Mandatory Quarterback Talking Point

• The Mandatory Thielen-Diggs Talking Point

• Defense Sorely Missed Everson Griffen

• The Offensive Line was NASTY

• Kendricks-Barr is Becoming One of the Best Linebacker Duos

• Some Brian Robison Love

• The Sweet & Sour of Mackensie Alexander

• Odds N Ends

• Coming Up

All that and more “7-2 Offsuit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN