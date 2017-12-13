Purple FTW! Podcast: Diiiiiiiiiiiiiid You Know the Super Bowl’s in Minneapolis? feat. Cory Hepola (ep. 476)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings still have Super Bowl aspirations despite the bump in the road and said road hopefully will lead right through Minneapolis to Minneapolis as the Twin Cities prepares to host Super Bowl 52 at historic US Bank Stadium. To talk about the preparation for the coverage is friend of the program (@CoryHepola) of KARE 11. We talked about the media angles for the game, what the atmosphere would be like if the Vikings ACTUALLY manage to be the first team to play the Super Bowl at home, and his overall thoughts on the Zimmer squad so far this season.

