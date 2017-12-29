LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Playoff Hunter feat. @JReidDraftScout & Vikes Over Beers (ep. 486)

Purple FTW! Podcast: FOCUSED on a Vikings Super Bowl with Eric Eager (ep. 487)

By Andy Carlson December 29, 2017 10:45 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are playing out the string Week 17 at home versus the Chicago Bears. The game’s important to cement 2-seed standing in the NFC, but their eyes are on a bigger prize — that glorious trophy that is unfortunately named. To talk about the Purple’s quest for the Lombardi, we brought in show favorite Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager) of Pro Football Focus to chat numbers, analytics, FOOTBALL football, and how the Vikings stack up against the rest of the NFC. Plus more obscure late 90s-early aughts Vikings player references than you can shake a stick at.

All that and more “The Devin Aromashodu Bowl” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Case Keenum chicago bears Eric Eager Harrison Smith Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Playoffs Podcast podcast PodcastOne Pro Football Focus Purple FTW! Podcast Super Bowl Vikings Vikings
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Playoff Hunter feat. @JReidDraftScout & Vikes Over Beers (ep. 486)