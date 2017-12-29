Purple FTW! Podcast: FOCUSED on a Vikings Super Bowl with Eric Eager (ep. 487)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are playing out the string Week 17 at home versus the Chicago Bears. The game’s important to cement 2-seed standing in the NFC, but their eyes are on a bigger prize — that glorious trophy that is unfortunately named. To talk about the Purple’s quest for the Lombardi, we brought in show favorite Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager) of Pro Football Focus to chat numbers, analytics, FOOTBALL football, and how the Vikings stack up against the rest of the NFC. Plus more obscure late 90s-early aughts Vikings player references than you can shake a stick at.

