LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bengals Recap: NFC North Champs & HEY TEDDY (ep. 479)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Inside the Locker Room feat. Dawn Mitchell (ep. 480)

By Andy Carlson December 19, 2017 9:10 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are playoff bound and we had the awesome and talented Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) to talk about covering the 2017 NFC North Champs (and hopefully more), the upcoming Minneapolis Super Bowl, the atmosphere at Historic US Bank Stadium for the clinching victory and the return of Teddy Bridgewater, and her prediction for the rest of the season. Plus we talk about her media journey, stories from covering earlier iterations of the Vikings, and how the journalism landscape is changing.

[Note: We had some audio latency issues while recording. The audio sounds like we’re auto-tuned in spots. My apologies. Won’t happen again.]

All that and more “So You’re Telling Me There’s a Chance” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Case Keenum Dawn Mitchell FOX 9 Journalism Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFC North Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Reporting Stefon Diggs Super Bowl Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bengals Recap: NFC North Champs & HEY TEDDY (ep. 479)