Purple FTW! Podcast: ‘Tis the Season feat. Darren Wolfson + Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (ep. 477)

By Andy Carlson December 14, 2017 10:22 am

The Holidays are upon us and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are preparing to hopefully deliver cheer and warm tidings instead of the giant lumps of coal that have inhabited the stockings of the Purple faithful going on 50+ years now. Not that I’m bitter. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast swings by to talk about the Carolina loss, why it was a fluke game, latest on the injury front, and look ahead to Cincinnati. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) for Vikes Over Beers as we try to rinse away the loss and spin positive the rest of the hopefully memorable (in a good way) 2017 season.

All that and more “Does This Look Like a Little Weight to You?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

