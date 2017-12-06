LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings are the 1-Seed Edition of Tell the Truth Tuesday (ep. 470)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikes Wars: The Force Awakens feat. Yinka Ayinde (ep. 471)

By Andy Carlson December 6, 2017 12:25 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are trying to go all Han Solo on the 2017 season and Skywalker their way to a Lombardi trophy presented in early February at Historic US Bank Stadium. It would be very Chewy if….. Alright, I’ve never seen the Star Wars movies. Whatever. We’ve got Yinka Ayinde (@saxyprince) of The Daily Norseman/Zone Coverage/Climbing the Pocket Podcast at the Blue Door Pub to talk about the Vikes in the 1-seed, if he’s finally a believer in Case Keenum, and if he’s *finally* allowing himself to get his hopes up about this season’s team.

All that and more “*sniffle* That’s my quarterback” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Carolina Panthers Case Keenum Climbing the Pocket Eric Kendricks Harrison Smith Jerick McKinnon Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Teddy Bridgewater The Daily Norseman Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory Xavier Rhodes Yinka Ayinde
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings are the 1-Seed Edition of Tell the Truth Tuesday (ep. 470)