Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings are the 1-Seed Edition of Tell the Truth Tuesday (ep. 470)

By Andy Carlson December 5, 2017 6:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are currently the #1 seed in the NFC playoff chase. Let that soak in. The Vikes are playing under-the-radar great football and that’s the way head coach Mike Zimmer (and frankly most of the fans) like it. Today on the show, we bear our soul with some Tell The Truth Tuesday regarding the Vikings and the national media. Plus a round of your Twitter questions!

All that and more “Spittin’ Hot Fire” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

Topics:
