Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap: 2-Seed Locked (ep. 488)

By Andy Carlson December 31, 2017 7:25 pm

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings took care of business Sunday wrapping up the 2-seed in the NFC Playoffs with a workmanlike 23-10 win over the Chicago Bears. The Zimmer Hellfire Defense led the charge allowing the Bears to only score 3 points on offense while denying them twice on fourth down inside the redzone. It was a solid win to send the Vikes into the bye week as they wait to see who emerges in the Divisional Round.

Today’s Talkers Include
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is All-Time Great
• The New Offensive Line
• Anthony Barr Love
• Respect to Trae Waynes
• Adam Thielen Came to Play
• This is a Super Bowl Offense
• Mike Zimmer is Coach of the Year
• Pat Shurmur and George Edwards
• Odds N Ends
• On to the Bye Week

All that and more “On To the Bye Week” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
