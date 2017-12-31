Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bears Recap: 2-Seed Locked (ep. 488)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings took care of business Sunday wrapping up the 2-seed in the NFC Playoffs with a workmanlike 23-10 win over the Chicago Bears. The Zimmer Hellfire Defense led the charge allowing the Bears to only score 3 points on offense while denying them twice on fourth down inside the redzone. It was a solid win to send the Vikes into the bye week as they wait to see who emerges in the Divisional Round.
Today’s Talkers Include
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense is All-Time Great
• The New Offensive Line
• Anthony Barr Love
• Respect to Trae Waynes
• Adam Thielen Came to Play
• This is a Super Bowl Offense
• Mike Zimmer is Coach of the Year
• Pat Shurmur and George Edwards
• Odds N Ends
• On to the Bye Week
All that and more “On To the Bye Week” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
