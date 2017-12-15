LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: ‘Tis the Season feat. Darren Wolfson + Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (ep. 477)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Bengals Preview feat. Joe Goodberry & Offshore Insiders (ep. 478)

By Andy Carlson December 15, 2017 10:12 am

Game time. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings look to get back on track as double-digit favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals as the Vikes return to the friendly confines of Historic US Bank Stadium after 1.5 fortnights on the road. To help us preview the Kentucky Kitties is Joe Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) of Bengals Wire/USA Today. We talked about if this is it for Marvin Lewis, the legacy of Mike Zimmer in Cincinnati, the Dalvin Cook vs. Joe Mixon draft debate, and the frustration of Andy Dalton. Plus Joe Duffy (@offshoreinsider) swings in and tells me if the Purple should be comfortable laying those 11 points on Sunday.

All that and more “Don’t Bengal This” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen AJ Green Andy Carlson Andy Dalton Bengals Wire Case Keenum Cincinnati Bengals Joe Duffy Joe Goodberry Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Offshore Insider Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Teddy Bridgewater USA Today Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: ‘Tis the Season feat. Darren Wolfson + Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (ep. 477)