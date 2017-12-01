Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Falcons Preview with Charles McDonald + Offshore Insiders (ep. 468)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are heading into Atlanta for the biggest road test of the season versus the Super Bowl participant Falcons. To prepare for the duel between 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan and November 2017 NFC Offensive Player of the Month Case Keenum, we brought in Falcons apologist and defensive line guru Charles McDonald (@FourVerts). Plus Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) swings by for his weekly sports betting analysis of the game.

All that and more “No Chick-Fil-A” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN