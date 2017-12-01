LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikefinity Wars feat Darren Wolfson and Josh Pelto (ep. 467)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Falcons Preview with Charles McDonald + Offshore Insiders (ep. 468)

By Andy Carlson December 1, 2017 6:00 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are heading into Atlanta for the biggest road test of the season versus the Super Bowl participant Falcons. To prepare for the duel between 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan and November 2017 NFC Offensive Player of the Month Case Keenum, we brought in Falcons apologist and defensive line guru Charles McDonald (@FourVerts). Plus Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) swings by for his weekly sports betting analysis of the game.

All that and more “No Chick-Fil-A” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Atlanta Falcons Case Keenum Charles McDonald Falcoholics Football Outsiders Joe Duffy Julio Jones Matt Ryan Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Offshore Insiders Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikefinity Wars feat Darren Wolfson and Josh Pelto (ep. 467)