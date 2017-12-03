Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Falcons Recap: Vike Stars (ep. 469)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got their 8th win in a row grounding the Atlanta Falcons 14-9 Sunday afternoon in the Georgia Dome 2.0 (which looks suspiciously familiar…..). The Zimmer Hellfire Defense paved the way holding the best 3rd down offense in the NFL to 1-of-10 on the day. Add in some timely offense and you have a recipe for yet another impressive win the national media won’t give two hoots about. Whatever.
Today’s Talkers Include
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense’s Finest Hour
• Case Keenum Won Outside of a Vacuum
• Offensive Line Ups and Downs
• It Takes a Receiving Village
• Xavier Rhodes Handled Julio Jones
• Eric Kendricks Concern?
• Pat Shurmur’s in the Zone
• Harrison Smith Appreciation Thread
• Odds N Ends
• On to Carolina
All that and more “MATT KALIL BOWL” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
