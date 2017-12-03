LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Falcons Recap: Vike Stars (ep. 469)

December 3, 2017

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got their 8th win in a row grounding the Atlanta Falcons 14-9 Sunday afternoon in the Georgia Dome 2.0 (which looks suspiciously familiar…..). The Zimmer Hellfire Defense paved the way holding the best 3rd down offense in the NFL to 1-of-10 on the day. Add in some timely offense and you have a recipe for yet another impressive win the national media won’t give two hoots about. Whatever.

Today’s Talkers Include
• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense’s Finest Hour
• Case Keenum Won Outside of a Vacuum
• Offensive Line Ups and Downs
• It Takes a Receiving Village
• Xavier Rhodes Handled Julio Jones
• Eric Kendricks Concern?
• Pat Shurmur’s in the Zone
• Harrison Smith Appreciation Thread
• Odds N Ends
• On to Carolina

All that and more “MATT KALIL BOWL” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
