Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Falcons Recap: Vike Stars (ep. 469)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got their 8th win in a row grounding the Atlanta Falcons 14-9 Sunday afternoon in the Georgia Dome 2.0 (which looks suspiciously familiar…..). The Zimmer Hellfire Defense paved the way holding the best 3rd down offense in the NFL to 1-of-10 on the day. Add in some timely offense and you have a recipe for yet another impressive win the national media won’t give two hoots about. Whatever.

Today’s Talkers Include

• The Zimmer Hellfire Defense’s Finest Hour

• Case Keenum Won Outside of a Vacuum

• Offensive Line Ups and Downs

• It Takes a Receiving Village

• Xavier Rhodes Handled Julio Jones

• Eric Kendricks Concern?

• Pat Shurmur’s in the Zone

• Harrison Smith Appreciation Thread

• Odds N Ends

• On to Carolina

All that and more “MATT KALIL BOWL” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

