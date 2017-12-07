Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Line Movers feat. Darren Wolfson + Vikes Over Beers (ep. 472)

Defense and offensive line always travel. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have both and indeed will need both to come away with a win in Carolina on Sunday — the last real road test of the season for the Purple (Green Bay SHADE). We brought in Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) to talk about if he’s still concerned about the Atlanta Falcons come playoff time, why he’s whiffed on so many predictions, and if the Vikings can close out the season with the 1-seed and make the NFC come through US Bank Stadium. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) for a little Purple talk over a few cold ones!

All that and more “Doogie is The Cooler” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN